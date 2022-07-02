Steven Russell Emerson
Steven Russell Emerson, age 76 of Hibbing, Minn., left all of us too soon on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
He was born in Deer River, Minn., on June 27, 1946, to Russell and Helen (Everson) Emerson.
At a young age, he moved to Washington where he spent his childhood years growing up, teenage years in Illinois and eventually moving back home to Hibbing.
Here he met the love of his life, Sharon Ann Bills, in 1964 and they were joined in marriage just three years later in Grand Rapids, MN. Together they raised their family in Hibbing and were happily married for 55 years.
He was a proud veteran serving his country for a few years with the United States Army.
Steven worked hard and was a successful salesman with NOTT Company for thirty plus years and then finishing his career at Baldwin Supply allowing him to retire in 2006.
He enjoyed many activities that included being outside, hunting, fishing and playing softball in his younger years.
Steven was always lending a hand to whoever needed it, no matter who, where, or when, he found a way to help those in need.
He liked working with his hands, building things and doing carpentry as he was the proud self appointed Supervisor of SAD Construction working with Danny Bills and Gary Bruscia. He also really enjoyed his time at the lake fulfilling a long time promise made to Carl Dahl.
Above all, Steven loved his family. He adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Steven is survived by his wife; Sharon; sons: Scott (Theresa) Emerson of Hibbing and his children; Ashley (Dan), Nicholas and Daniel, Stacy (Andrea Mattson) Emerson of Spicer, MN, and his sons; Eli, Reid and Reggie, Eric (Jody) Emerson of Hibbing and his children; Carl and Kaitlin (Mike), Thomas Emerson of Hibbing and his children; Cooper and Macie; sister, Elisa (Randy) Esler and her children and grandchildren. Rob (Sheila) Esler, whose children are Nate and Marli. Angie (Shawn) Racine, whose children are Lindsey and Owen. Great grandkids: Vanessa, Finley, Oliver, Milo, Brighton and Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen; and very special uncle, Carl Dahl.
A time for visitation and gathering will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at the Abundant Life Church in Hibbing. Reverend Clarence St. John will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 12PM.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing following the service with reception at Abundant Life Church.
To share a memory, picture or leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website atwww.doughertyofhibbing.com
