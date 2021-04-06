Steven Roy Thomas Sr.

Steven Thomas, of Oak Grove, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, with his family.
Steven was born on May 23, 1944, in the city of Eveleth. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1962. Steven enjoyed grouse hunting and fishing.
Steven is survived by his son, Steven Jr. (Nicole); granddaughter, Maggie; grandson, Asher; siblings, Gerry Mackela and Marlene Kovich; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven J. and Elsie Thomas; his sisters, Mary Bach, Carol Siveny; and his brother, James Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Gilbert Cemetery, followed by friends meeting at the Gilbert VFW to remember Steve.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.