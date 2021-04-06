Steven Roy Thomas Sr.

Steven Thomas, of Oak Grove, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, with his family.

Steven was born on May 23, 1944, in the city of Eveleth. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1962. Steven enjoyed grouse hunting and fishing.

Steven is survived by his son, Steven Jr. (Nicole); granddaughter, Maggie; grandson, Asher; siblings, Gerry Mackela and Marlene Kovich; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven J. and Elsie Thomas; his sisters, Mary Bach, Carol Siveny; and his brother, James Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Gilbert Cemetery, followed by friends meeting at the Gilbert VFW to remember Steve.

