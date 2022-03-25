Steven Robert Maki, age 65, of Pike Township passed away after a short but difficult battle with cancer on March 23, 2022 in the steady and loving presence of family.
Steve, born March 1, 1957 in Virginia, Minn., graduated from Virginia High school in 1975, joined the United States Air Force, and used the GI bill to attend vocational school for welding upon his return to the Iron Range. He was a Teamster and drove for Hoover for the majority of his career, from which he retired in March.
Steve was a generous and kind man. Quiet and soft spoken, he gave freely to those he loved and those who needed help. He was known as Uncle Steve to many and found great joy in spoiling his nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews profusely. He was quick to help when asked and lived a life of putting those he loved first.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Donald; mother, Inga; sister, Diane; and niece, Britani.
He is survived by his brother, Frank (Doreen) Maki; nieces, Cassandra (Shaun) Hainey and Kristine (Nick) Miller; nephew, Micky (Euan) Wrobleski; and dearly loved great nieces and nephews: Deegan and Rylee Miller and Corbet, Khepra, Sefira, and Cephas Hainey; along with countless cousins, aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
A time for gathering, grieving, sharing, and laughing will take place at the Pike Town Hall on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Coffee An’ will be provided by the Pike Sandy Women’s Club.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
