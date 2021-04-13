Steven Richard Nevala

Steven “Steve” Nevala died Saturday, March 27, 2021, of natural causes in his home in Chaska, Minn.
He was born Aug. 16, 1954, to Robert and Dolores Nevala and grew up in Embarrass, Minn., graduating from Babbitt High School in 1972. Steve then went on to complete his education at technical school in electronics. After serving in the military he remained in California and worked as an electronic technician working on the building of the Hubble telescope. Later he returned to Minnesota to work for various companies and resided in Chaska. Steve enjoyed going to music concerts especially the blues and the times spent deer hunting with family in Embarrass.
Steve is survived by his father, Robert Nevala; his brother, Lyle Nevala; brother-ln-law, Ronald Dale; nieces: Leslie Brunfelt, Tia Moyer, Cari Hoffman and Megan Nevala-Plagemann; nephews, Christopher Nevala-Plagemann and Jonathan Nevala-Plagemann.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolly; sister, Linda Dale; brothers, Bruce and Daryl; and nephew, Travis.
Memorial and interment to be held at a later date.
