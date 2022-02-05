Steven Patrick “Steve” Nyberg, age 55, of Biwabik, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in his home due to cardiac arrest.
He was born Sept. 18, 1966, in Superior, Wis., the son of Keith and Carol (Platz) Nyberg, was a 1985 graduate of Virginia High School and a graduate of St. Cloud Technical College. Steve married Erin Blake on Aug. 8, 2009, in Biwabik. Steve was employed as a machinist, and was a human services technician with the State of Minnesota. He was a collector of many things; enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping, working on old GM trucks, watching St. Cloud State Hockey and the Vikings. Steve cherished time spent with his children.
Steve is survived by his wife, Erin; children: Kaylie Nyberg and Nicholas Nyberg of Eveleth, Alec Johnson and Charlea Johnson of Pequot Lakes; brother, Tim (Sheila) Nyberg of Biwabik; nephews, Paul Nyberg of Aurora, and Alex Nyberg of Biwabik; extended family and friends, including special friend: Sondra Landgreen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Vermilion Trail Campground at a later date.
Memorials are preferred, and may be directed to PO Box 113 Biwabik, MN 55708.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
