Steven Patrick Nyberg

Steven Patrick “Steve” Nyberg, age 55, of Biwabik, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 30, 2022, in his home due to cardiac arrest.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Greenwood Cemetery, 1126 9th St. North, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Vermilion Trail Campground, 625 Hwy 135, Biwabik, MN 55708.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Nyberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries