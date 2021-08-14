Steven P. Colbert, 65, died peacefully at home in Hibbing, Minn., surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born on July 7, 1956, in Oconomowoc, Wis., to Ray and Cecilia Colbert.
He graduated from Elk River High school in 1974. After receiving his bachelor degree in Architecture from Anoka Ramsey he became a general contractor for various construction companies until starting his own business in 1988, Best Construction, Hibbing Minn.
He loved driving his truck around town visiting and talking to any and all people he met along the way. His morning coffee stop was at ShortStop gas station in Hibbing talking politics and joking with everyone. He had a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed teaching others his craft and giving tours around town, pointing out every roof, deck and addition he had artistically created. He was a very proud man and this showed in his workmanship.
He was also an avid Yahtzee player up until the very end.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Steve had a passion for gardening, fishing, camping, golfing, and working on his tree house. He loved making trips whenever he could to watch his grandchildren play baseball, soccer, football, theater, dance and swim. He was a very proud grandpa.
He married the Love of his Life, Julie Pensak in Floodwood, Minn., on March 30, 1991, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Cecilia Colbert, Dorothy Arnold, Daniel Colbert and Randy Colbert. We can never forget his first rescue dogs, Cosmo Kramer and Monroe Steven.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Stephanie Colbert-Scott, Kristopher (Nicole) Colbert, Winter Severson-Colbert, Taylor Colbert, Trey Colbert; grandchildren, Kylie Colbert, Landon Severson, Kariann Scott, Parker Colbert, Berlin Severson, Mason Colbert, Kinley Stauffer; brothers and sisters, Jerry (Cindy) Colbert, Arnie (Vanessa) Colbert, Marilyn (Sandy) Gonsalves, Ron (Keri) Colbert, Janet (Tom) Strassburg; and many, many nieces and nephews. Not to forget rescue animals, Trinity and Liberty.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug., 18, 2021, at the Abundant Life Church, 1637 E. 40th Street, Hibbing, MN.
Visitation will take place a half hour prior to the celebration at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Range Regional Animal Rescue, 11215 Highway 37, Hibbing, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
