Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Embarrass Township Hall, 7503 Levander Road.
A Memorial service will follow at noon at the Town Hall.
Inurnment will follow in the Embarrass Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Sisu Heritage, Inc., P.O. Box 71, Embarrass, MN. 55732
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.