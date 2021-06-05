Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Embarrass Township Hall, 7503 Levander Road.

A Memorial service will follow at noon at the Town Hall.

Inurnment will follow in the Embarrass Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Sisu Heritage, Inc., P.O. Box 71, Embarrass, MN. 55732

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.

0
0
6
7
1

Tags

Load entries