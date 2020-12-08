Steven Neal Norvitch passed away at his home in Mountain Iron on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
He was born to Harold L. and Rita S. Norvitch on July 14, 1960 in Virginia, where he attended school, graduating from Virginia High School in 1978. In 1979 he went on to join the family business becoming owner and partner of what was formerly known as Norvitch Oil, more currently known as Norvitch Automotive and Tire. In addition to Norvitch Automotive and Tire, Steve was the owner and partner of Norvitch Enterprise. Steve served on the Mountain Iron Fire Department for 24 years and acted as Assistant Chief for several of those years. Steve was a lifetime member of the Minnesota State Fire Department Association. Upon his retirement from the Mountain Iron Fire Department, he went on to be a Fire Instructor for Advanced Minnesota through the Mesabi Range College system. Steve enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge with the next generations of Fire Fighters. You would be pressed to find a harder working man, and although he had other passions, his highest achievement in life was his family. Steve married his wife, Sherry (Pernu) on April 12, 1980. They celebrated 40 years of their marriage commitment in 2020. Together they had three children, Melissa, Angie, and Phil, and gained two additional children through the marriages of Melissa to Brian and Phil to Kelsey. He was very proud of and deeply loved his children, but his four grandchildren truly stole his heart. Ellie (14), Henry (4), Mila (18 months), and Archer Steven (3 weeks) had him wrapped around their little fingers. He loved nothing more than to see them laugh, take them to a car show, cruise the backyard on the “tractor”, and deliver the occasional “bippy blast” on their bellies. Throughout his whole life, he had a very close and special bond with his older brother and business partner, Ben. Working together every day for almost 50 years, they shared many laughs and inside jokes.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Sherry; daughter, Angie; son, Phil, his wife, Kelsey, and their children Ellie, Mila, and Archer; son-in-law, Brian Zahn, and his son, Henry; his oldest sister, Annett,e her husband, Denny Behm; his brother, Ben, his wife Marla Norvitch, and their children, Joshua Norvitch, Sarah Norvitch, and Stephanie (Brandon) Peterson; his mother-in-law, Joyce Pernu; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold (1994) and Rita (2004); father-in-law, Duane Pernu (2015); and daughter, Melissa (2018).
The family would like to extend a deep and heartfelt thank you to Doctor Bret Friday and his nursing staff at Essentia Health Oncology in Virginia as well as Dr. Keith Peterson, Steve’s nurse Andie, and the entire Essentia Health Hospice team.
There will be a private family burial to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
