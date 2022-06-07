Steven Michael Fillman passed from this earth with his Lord Jesus at his side on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He would have been 56 on June 15.
Steve graduated in 1984 from Hibbing High School and attended Minnesota North College in Eveleth, Minn., for welding with 4.0 grades. Steve loved welding and was hired by Phil Crea of Hibbing Taconite who recognized Steve’s amazing ability, love of his gift and positive attitude. Phil personally encouraged Steve’s learning and was very proud of him.
Prior to Steve’s employment at Hibbing Taconite, he was employed by LoRam Maintenance of Way Inc. which is a railroad maintenance equipment and services provider. LoRam provides track maintenance services to freight, passenger, and transit railroads worldwide, as well as sells and leases equipment which perform these functions. Steve enjoyed seeing many places in the United States while working as an operator, mechanic and part time supervisor. He worked there from 1988 to 1992 when he was hired by Hibbing Taconite.
In their younger years, Steve and Jim loved stock car races. They loved working on the cars in the “pit” wrenching on the cars.
Steve was also an avid snowmobiler! The Arctic Cat was his favorite pet and he welded an amazing trailer for his”Cats”. Steve’s favorite form of relaxation was working on his models. Throughout his life, he had to have made a fleet!
He is survived by his daughter, Lexi Fillman; and two grandchildren, Nina and Rico Fillman; and his mother, Sharyn Pingatore; his father and stepmother, Gary and Jayne Fillman; his sister, Stephanie Quiser (Brian) of Coldspring,Texas and nephew, Ian Donegan of Anoka; his sister, Melanie Fillman Lotz, (Brent Grabow) of Watertown, Minn., and nephew, Ted Lotz. Steve is also survived by his brother, Joshua Geister (Kayla) of Glenwood, Minn., and their four boys: Nick and Mike Geister and Nathan and Riley Dell. He is also survived by his childhood friend, Jim Gargano and his Uncle Mick Erickson.
There will be no funeral per Steve’s wishes. In lieu of flowers or donations, please contribute to the Republican Party in Steve’s name.
Steve will be missed by his loving family and his many friends.
