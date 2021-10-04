Steven M. Sumner, 66, of Eveleth, and formerly of The Villages, Fla., died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born March 15, 1955, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Clement J. and Dorothy L. (Curnow) Sumner. Steve was a 1973 graduate of Duluth Central High School. Steve was united in marriage to Jean M. Bee on Feb. 14, 1987, in Duluth.
Steve worked as a truck driver for 30 years – retiring in 2003 from Flemming Foods. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. Steve enjoyed woodworking, scuba-diving, hunting, golf, flying, fishing, taxidermy, traveling, singing, and riding his Harley. He loved his wife, his family, and ice cream. He would do anything for a person in need.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jean; children:,Kristen (John Peek) Fulford of Clermont, Fla., Amy (Dennis) Christopherson of Arkansaw, Wis., and Jason Sumner of Cromwell, Minn.; stepdaughter, Leslie (Brad) Brunfelt of Duluth; sister, Catherine (Alan) Lajiness of Farmington, Minn.; grandchildren: Benjamin, Aaron, Miranda, Tabitha, Emily, Nick, Sydney, Flynn, Robert, Alice, and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom Sumner; and stepson, Travis Nevala.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service Friday, Oct. 8, at the Elks Club in Virginia. The family wishes to thank the St. Croix Hospice team for their care.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumfnfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.