Steven Keith Kauppila died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage.
Steve was born on March 13, 1959 to Wilbert "Lim" and Helen (Hill) Kauppila in Virginia, Minn. He grew up in Parkville, and graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1977. He worked at Inland Steel prior to moving to Alaska. In Anchorage, he worked for Flying Tigers, which was later purchased by FedEx. He worked as a Ramp Agent until retirement. Following retirement, he worked for Lowes.
Steve enjoyed travel, and he especially enjoyed trips to Las Vegas in the winter. He will be remembered for his quiet kindness.
Steve is survived by his sister, Lois, "third kid" John Kingston; cousins; and friends in Alaska and Minnesota.
As his fellow Flying Tigers would say, he "flew west."
Due to COVID, no service will be held.
