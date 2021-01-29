Steven Joseph Koebensky “Kebe”, 58, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021, in Prescott, Ariz. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his sparkling blue eyes and infectious laugh. When he laughed, you couldn’t help but laugh with him. He was a caring son, proud father, loving husband and loyal friend.
Steve was born in Virginia, Minn., to Joseph Koebensky and Glenna Elvick Koebensky. Steve was raised in both Hoyt Lakes, and Virginia, Minn. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia. He excelled as an athlete in football and hockey. He continued to share his love for hockey after his playing days, coaching youth teams at the Arizona Coyotes Ice Den in North Scottsdale for many years. Steve was an avid outdoorsman-including hunting and fishing. Two of his favorite places included fishing at Lake Vermillion and in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota with his friends and family.
Steve found his calling as a Computer Systems Engineer in Scottsdale, Ariz., as the industry was emerging in the late 1980s. He progressed over his 21-year career into management at Motorola Inc. and Computer Science Corporation in the Valley until 2010 when he retired and moved to his beloved ranch full time in Prescott, Ariz.
He is survived by his mother, Glenna Elvick Kallestad; daughter, Kacy Anderson (Michael); son, Kody Koebensky (Alexandra), his wife Heidi Koebensky; and step son, Garrett Ritz; sister, Karen Leipart (Joe); and granddaughter, Dalis Anderson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Koebensky; wife, Deanna Brown Koebensky; and his step father, David Kallestad.
Due to COVID pandemic restrictions, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Steven’s name go to the Tanner Catalano Foundation in support of Youth Hockey Programs in the Valley of the Sun.
