Steven J. Barach, 63, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away after his fight with cancer on Friday, July 2, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1958, to Marko and Florence (Stevens) Barach in Grand Rapids, Minn. Steven grew up in Pengilly and attended Greenway High School. After high school, he attended Hibbing Technical School and completed the Electronics Technician program. He spent most of his time looking after family and was nothing but loving and kind.

He will be missed dearly by his brother Mark.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private gathering will be held and interment will take place at a later date at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.


