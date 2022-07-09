Steven John Koslucher, age 50, of Duluth, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2022.
He was born in Hibbing to John and Helen (Palecek) Koslucher on Nov. 12, 1971. Steven grew up in Hibbing, graduated from Hibbing High School and went on to attend St. Cloud State. After that, he attended UW superior and received his bachelor’s degree in communications and then later received his masters from UMD in Health and Safety.
He lived in Duluth for many years and was a health and safety inspector on construction sites. He met his wife of almost 7 years, Katie Salsbery, there and together they enjoyed traveling, riding their Harley Davidson (taking it all the way around Lake Superior) and watching after their three dogs whom they loved dearly. Always extremely generous, he was a great friend. Steven was always loving and kind.
Steven is survived by his parents, John and Helen; son, Tyler Koslucher; brother, Thomas (Vicky) Koslucher; sister-in-law, Paula Koslucher; nieces and nephews, Amber (Connor) Lind, Alyssa (Jaxon Bailey) Koslucher, Jake Koslucher and Chloe Koslucher; and all of his amazing friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Koslucher; and brother John Koslucher.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Father Bill Skarich with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.
To send flowers to the family of Steven Koslucher, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.