Steven J. “Muffy” Buria, 83, of Virginia, formerly of Mountain Iron, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Carefree Living-Memory Care in Virginia, Minn.
He was born to Michael and Mary (Spehar) Buria on July 24, 1938, and had been a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron until moving to Virginia in 2017. Muffy attended Mountain Iron High School. He worked for Hanna Mining for 30 years and retired at age 48. He was an avid stock car racer at Hibbing Raceway for many decades. Along with his wife Sandy, he ran a successful salvage yard operation for more than three decades.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Kottke); children: Paul (Julie Forseen), Brian and Deb (Steven) Falkowski; three grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Irwin, Melanie (Travis) Koenen, Stephen (Alexis); four great-grandchildren: Olivia and Ilo Irwin, Willow Koenen, and Micah Buria; brothers, James (Sharon) and Michael; sister, Beverly (Keith) Colcleugh; and sister-in-law, Nina Buria.
Muffy was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Byron “Bud” and Grace Kottke; brother, David and infant brother, Richard.
Muffy’s family would like to thank Carefree Living of Virginia for their incredible, compassionate care. Your kindness was greatly appreciated.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.