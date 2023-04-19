Steven J. DeMaris, age 66, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born on April 23, 1956, in Park Rapids, Minn., to Warren and Lorene (Jansen) DeMaris. Steve and his family moved to Hibbing when he was very little and grew up in the Lind Park neighborhood. He graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1974 and married his high school sweetheart, Rose Micensky, in 1977. They raised a family together and were married for 46 years. Steve loved to hunt and simply spend time outdoors in his woods. He was all about his family and was an amazing grandpa of three.
He is survived by his wife; Rose, beloved children; Lori (Kevin) Willey, Joel (Brooke) DeMaris and Paul DeMaris, bonus family; Janell, Baden, Bryce and Janessa, grandkids; Sophia, Serena and Thomas, siblings; Linda, Duane (Rita), Dean (Trish), Ken (Linda), Scott, Brian (Milissa), Kristine and Kevin (Cheryl), sister-in-law; Mary Jo (Mort) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and sister; Diane.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Father Daniel Weiske will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. There will be snacks and refreshments in Steve’s honor following the service.
