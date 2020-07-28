Steven G. Spehar, 71, of Iron, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Steve was a skilled construction worker and carpenter. He had a love for music and was a mandolin player most of his life. His true love was for massage therapy.
He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey L. Spehar of Hibbing; granddaughter; sisters and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.