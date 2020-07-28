Steven G. Spehar, 71, of Iron, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Steve was a skilled construction worker and carpenter. He had a love for music and was a mandolin player most of his life. His true love was for massage therapy.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey L. Spehar of Hibbing; granddaughter; sisters and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

