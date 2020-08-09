Steven F. Oberstar Sr.

Steven F. Oberstar Sr., 70, lifelong resident of Kitzville, Minn., died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Kitzville Community Center.

