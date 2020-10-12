Steven Eugene Swanson, 69, of Blackduck, Minn., died on March 16, 2020, at his home.
Steve was born on Feb. 7, 1951, in Blackduck, the son of Eugene and Genevieve (Bye) Swanson. He moved with his family to Babbitt, Minn., in 1955. He grew up and attended schools there, graduating from JFK High School of Babbitt in 1969. He attended Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minn. He then worked as a diesel mechanic until he had an accident and had to change careers. He then obtained his public health water certificate and worked as WasteWater Operator in a number of communities. He married Peggy (Forness) Slining and helped to raise her two daughters. He worked for quite a few years as WasteWater Operator in Hazen, N.D. He was the Thief River Falls Waste Management Superintendent for many years, retiring in 2010. In retirement he moved back to Blackduck in 2014.
Steve enjoyed fishing very much, also going to auctions, and collecting antiques. He and Peggy enjoyed their place at Springsteel Resort on Lake of the Woods. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Grand Forks, N.D., and Zion Lutheran Church in Blackduck.
Steve is survived by his two stepdaughters, Robyn Myer of Virginia, and Toni Lenhart of Thief River Falls, Minn.; two stepgrandchildren; two brothers, Michael (Janet) Swanson of Virginia, and David Swanson of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; two uncles, Leonard Bye of Blackduck and James “Jim” (Rosy) Swanson of Minneapolis, Minn.; and two aunts, Beverly Charlton of Blackduck and Mary (John) Beck of Omaha, Neb.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy in 2003; parents, Eugene in 2005; and Genevieve in 2019; brother, Chuck in 2009.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackduck, with Rev. Anne Meredith officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
