Steven Edwin Holter, 68, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 17, 1952 to Roald and Mildred (Pittman) Holter in Mineral Wells, Texas. He graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1971. Steven enlisted in the US Navy in September 1971, and served four years during Vietnam. Steven was united in marriage to Lori Anderson on Sept. 29, 1989. He was employed by LTV Steel until the company’s closure in 2001. Steven then worked at the White Community Hospital from 2002 until his retirement in 2013.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Holter of Auburn, Ind.; siblings, Debbie (Mike) Servaty and Mike (Joanne) Holter all of Hoyt Lakes; mother-in-law, Bonnie Anderson; brothers-in-law, Wyatt (Connie) Anderson and Rick Anderson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori; a brother, Brad; and step-mother, Margaret Holter; and his parents.
A visitation for Steve will be held from noon - 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
