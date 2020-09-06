Steven Dale Twaddle, 68, of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Steve was raised in Scanlon and graduated from Cloquet High School in 1970. He married Suzanne Gerard on Sept. 15, 1972, in Cloquet. Steve worked as a heavy equipment operator and service truck driver at US Steel Minntac for almost 32 years and most recently was doing what he loved, driving special needs students for the Virginia Public Schools. An avid sports fan, he coached Little League and youth hockey. He played softball and started his own team, The Saints. He was the founder of the Northern Wings AAA Hockey Club. Steve was also a car enthusiast. He had a passion for racing and had a tradition of drag racing with his family and friends every summer at BIR. The Twaddles raced under the name “My Family Tree Racing.” During his forty years of sobriety, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
Steven is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Melissa (David) Wilson and Shannan (Jason) Ellis; son, Michael (Aimee) Twaddle; his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Tyson, Khloe, Evah, Elijah, Eziah, Isaac, Machia, Sophie, and Brielle; sisters, Gail (Jim) Salo and Linda (Dick) Peterson; brothers, Bruce (Nan) Twaddle and Larry Beaumont; his mother-in-law, Norma Gerard; and sisters- and brothers -in -law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin “Mick” and Lois Twaddle.
An Outdoor Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet. Social distancing and masks are required.
If you would like to share a story with the family, sign the guest book, or offer a tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com. Letters and cards of condolence may be sent to the family, c/o the funeral home.
