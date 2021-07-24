Steven Allen Holt

Steven A. Holt, 69, of Buhl, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on June 18, 1952, to Clarence and Thelma (Young) Holt. Steven grew up in the Rochester, Minn., area and attended school there. With a huge extended family, Steven was a farm boy growing up as he was raised on the farm of his grandparents, Clarence Sr. and Margaret (Smith) Holt, where they always had huge family picnics and gatherings. He was always getting into something and became self-taught and learned how to ride a motorcycle as he was always “borrowing” his Uncle Dale’s bike. On March 11, 1983, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Suzanne Roses, at the East St. Olaf Church in Salem Corners, Minn., and they were married for 38 years. Steven was a truck driver by trade and worked for Monfort Trucking where he transported swinging meats. He also worked with Oak Harbor Freight Lines where he was part of the shipping union and was the shop steward for the Teamsters Local 741. He and Suzanne lived in Anacortes, Wash., for 18 years where they raised their family together and Steven became an avid golfer. They moved back to Minnesota in 1999 where he reconnected with his passion for motorcycling. Steven gave his all into his involvements and hobbies and became an ordained reverend after being baptized in Leech Lake in Walker, Minn., as his faith was especially important to him. He became a born-again Christian and his focus in love was nothing but faith, family, and club. Steven had a kind and gentle soul and loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids fishing and camping. He especially enjoyed time with his family camping on Lake Conconully in Washington State. Steven did a bit of everything from crabbing and fishing to playing any kind of string instrument as he passed his love of music down to his kids. Steven was an active and influential member in the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club, and it became a huge part of his and his family’s life as they structured themselves around the club.
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; children: Thomas (Sara) Holt, Jeremy Holt, Daniel Holt, Elizabeth Holt and Lucas (Jenna) Holt; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with two more on the way; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and of course, his brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Thelma.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Matt Maki will officiate the service along with Charlie Gilmore, the Club Chaplin.
Visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service starting at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
After the funeral service, there will be a big party with food, drinks and music to celebrate our brother Gigs 1%ER at: Billy’s Pit Stop Pub N’ Grub, 124 State Street in Buhl, MN 55713.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
