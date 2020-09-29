Steve Saban, lifelong resident of Hibbing, passed peacefully in the virtual presence of his immediate family at Essentia St. Mary’s Duluth on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Born March 22, 1925, to Milka Rudelic Saban and Mike Saban, he attended Hibbing schools completing his High School Equivalency Diploma while serving in the U.S. Army as a member of the first wave of soldiers to touch land in WWII during Operation Overlord, the Normandy Invasion, Brakeman Railroad 033, Battle of Normandy. A man proud to serve his country, Steve was awarded the European African, Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal 44, and received a US Army Honorable Discharge. He then graduated as a diesel mechanic from the Bailey Engineering School in St. Louis, Mo.
He worked in the open pit Scranton Mine near Hibbing, operated by the Pickands, Mather & Company and was an active union member in the 1950s, elected as a union official traveling to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C., for union negotiations and lobbying for mining and the Mesabi Iron Range. In 1961 he joined the St. Louis County Highway Department where he was a member of the County Employee Union; he retired in 1987. Steve often said that he was “just trying to help another guy” through his union work. Being able to help others was what meant the most to Steve.
Steve was an appointed and elected public official from 1979-1995. During this time, he served on the Hibbing Planning Commission, Hibbing Joint Park and Recreation Board, Board of the Hibbing Cooperative Credit Union, Hibbing City Council and the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
He married Frances Catherine Righino on Feb. 16, 1952. Together they raised three daughters. In raising their daughters, Steve and wife, Frances, believed in the importance of education. At the dinner table, Steve would often tell his daughters that they needed to complete college so they could get a good job to take care of themselves.
To his seven nieces and five nephews he was known as Uncle Stevie. He filmed family holiday gatherings on his 1950s Bell and Howell movie camera and had a penchant for taking photos with disposable cameras, always carrying one with him wherever he went. An avid collector of miniature liquor bottles, his basement at one time had over 600 miniatures for viewing, never for drinking. Steve had a dry wit and loved to talk to anyone and everyone about politics, sports, the weather and his life journeys.
Steve could be found with youngest daughter Lori standing along the top railing of the Hibbing Memorial Building supporting Bluejacket Hockey or driving Lori as a child in his black Ford panel truck to Bridgeman’s for ice cream while listening to Minnesota Twins games. He loved Banana Splits.
During his retirement years, Steve’s happiness came from his road warrior trips in his minivan to visit daughter, Sally, in Palm Springs and daughter, Cindy, in Georgia where he would spend winter months. He had no cell phone or GPS, only a paper map and often his favorite grand dog Rubin by his side. He also enjoyed flying to fish in Canada and hunt in Colorado with friends, especially with friend Richard Spearman.
Steve is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances; daughters: Sally of Las Vegas, Nev., Cindy of Hephzibah, Ga., Lori (Canute Wendt) of Hugo, Minn., and multiple Grand Dogs.
He was preceded in death by parents, Milka and Mike Saban; sisters, Anne (Frank) Modich and Mary (John) Stilinovich; and brother, George Saban.
The family wishes to thank everyone who was a part of Steve’s life and those who provided health care to Steve.
Private burial will be in the Hibbing Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to: Hines VA Blind Rehabilitation Center, where Steve participated in their program. Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Voluntary Service (135), Blind Rehabilitation
9000 South 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141. Hines.va.gov/giving; Blind Rehabilitation or K9sforwarriors.com; providing shelter rescued service dogs, free of charge to veterans.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.