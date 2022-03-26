Steve F. “Popcorn” Zalec

August 22, 1943 — March 24, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Visitation will begin Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:00. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.

Steve F. “Popcorn” Zalec, 78, of Chisholm, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. He was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Chisholm to Steve and Frances (Debeljak) Zalec. He was a Chisholm High School graduate Class of 1961 and continued his education at the Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Steve married Catherine Yuretich on Sept. 23, 1972, in Chisholm where he was a lifelong resident.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Hibbing Taconite Company and served on the Chisholm Ambulance Service. Steve was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm Knights of Columbus, Chisholm Senior Center and was a member of the former Chisholm Moose Club. He was also actively involved in USW Local 2705 and several Chisholm Community boards and commissions.

In his earlier years, Steve was a member of a Chisholm band called the Reveliers as a drummer and later in the Minnesota National Guard. He enjoyed curling, bocce ball, gardening, baseball and cribbage. He continued his love of drumming and was a respected videographer and photographer sharing his talents in many Chisholm events.

Steve is dearly missed by his wife, Cathy; children: Kevin (Kristin) and Pamela (Corey) Halldorson; four grandchildren: Luka, Hudson, Lena and Sawyer; along with many Debeljak family in Slovenia.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Rick Halldorson; and his two sisters, Margaret and Mary Ann.

