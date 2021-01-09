Stephen Michael Erklouts, 63, of St Paul, Minn., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 28, 2020.

Stephen was born in Eveleth on Dec. 17, 1957, to Victor and Rose Erklouts. He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1976. Stephen held numerous jobs and was most recently employed by Target in Shoreview, Minn.

Stephen is survived by his cousins; and many friends in Eveleth and St Paul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant twin brothers, John and Joseph.

A private burial in the Eveleth Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

