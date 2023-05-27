Stephen John Hill, 33, of Mountain Iron, died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, on Thursday May 25, 2023. Stephen was born to Brian Hill and Julie Phaneuf-Hill on July 2, 1989. He was loved by his big brothers Aaron (Jen), Matthew (Leah), and Lucas (Cassie). His nephews Andrew, Nathan, Christian and Leo became a large part of his life, and they shared his love of (all types) of video games. Stephen is also survived by his Maternal Grandfather Leo Phaneuf, numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and friends. They all played a role in making his life pleasant and fulfilling. Whether it was going for wings, golfing, fishing, grouse and deer hunting, the shack, or four wheeling, Stephen made plenty of memories for himself and all of us. Given the circumstances of Stephen’s birth we are grateful and blessed to have had him in our lives. Stephen was a huge Country Music fan and had a large collection of CDs. With his computer skills and love of technology, that collection was soon loaded onto his iPod, and then came Apple Music and other Apps. His “man-cave” was furnished with his big screen TV, his computer, several video game playing systems, his recliner and a refrigerator usually stocked with Mountain Dew. Stephen completed his formal education with the Bridge to Independence program at the Virginia High School. When he began his work experience during school, he worked at the Virginia Regional Medical Center (now Essentia Health) and that turned into employment after graduation. He worked in Nutritional Services for almost 17 years. He was very proud of this job, and if ever someone mentioned a change, he would always say “Mom, they need me”.
