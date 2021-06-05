Stephen John Gandsey, 86, of Brooklyn Park, passed away May 30, at home.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie; parents, James and Anne Gandsey; son, Mark; brothers, Peter and Thomas; and sisters, Annette, Jane and Jean.
Stephen was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by daughter, Patricia; son, Stephen (Kim); and grandson, Andrew; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held June 10 at St. Alphonsus Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 at 10 a.m.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m.
A celebration of life for Stephen and Marjorie will be held at the Osseo American Legion, 260 4th Ave. SE, Osseo, MN 55369 at 11:30 a.m. As a Korean War Veteran, he will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery July 13.
Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.