Stephen John Gandsey

Stephen John Gandsey, 86, of Brooklyn Park, passed away May 30, at home.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie; parents, James and Anne Gandsey; son, Mark; brothers, Peter and Thomas; and sisters, Annette, Jane and Jean.

Stephen was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by daughter, Patricia; son, Stephen (Kim); and grandson, Andrew; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held June 10 at St. Alphonsus Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 at 10 a.m.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

A celebration of life for Stephen and Marjorie will be held at the Osseo American Legion, 260 4th Ave. SE, Osseo, MN 55369 at 11:30 a.m. As a Korean War Veteran, he will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery July 13.

