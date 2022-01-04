Stella Jeanette (Sweeney) Metzer

On Dec.29, 2021, Stella left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 79. She resided at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn., where she fought a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Dementia. Stella was a resident of Buhl, Minn., for 27 years.
On May 10, 1942, Stella was born to David & Josephine (Tatro) Sweeney in Little Falls, Minn. At eight years old, she and her family moved to Nashwauk, Minn. Stella was a graduate of Greenway High School, class of 1960.
After high school, Stella married the love of her life Lawrence Metzer in October of 1960. Together they had four children: Kelly (Rocky) Hannahs of Hibbing, Minn., Jeff (Marjorie) Metzer of Chisholm, Minn., Judy (Craig) Selander of Grantsburg, Wis., and Danny (Connie) Metzer of Hibbing, Minn.
Stella was a lifelong caregiver, first helping raise her five younger brothers while adoring her older brother and sister. She was a wonderful, caring, loyal, and a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend. She will be missed by many.
Stella is survived by her husband Larry; four children; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Ann Henriksen, Dale (Debby) Sweeney, Wayne (Janice) Sweeney, and Robert Sweeney.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, John Sweeney, Rocky Sweeney, and Gary Sweeney.
To plant a tree in memory of Stella Metzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
