Stanley Wayne Toikka, 83, of Andover, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, of Parkinson’s with Lewy body disease.
Stan was born in Embarrass, Minn. He attended St. Cloud State University majoring in Industrial Education and began his teaching career in Reno, Nev. Upon returning to Minnesota he taught woodworking at Coon Rapids Sr. High School until his retirement.
Stanley is survived by his son, Robert (Kelli); grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler; and brother, Roger (Kathleen) Toikka.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Maki); daughters, Lori and Amy.
His personality and friendliness was apparent by the countless numbers of students and teachers that became his lifelong friends.
A private family service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Friends can join the live webcast at: www.Wasburn-McReavy.com.
Funeral arrangements are with Wasburn_McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel, 763-767-1000
