Stanley Thomas “Tom” Ferris, 70, of Hoyt Lakes, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Boundary Water Care Center in Ely.
Tom was born on March 16, 1950, to Stanley and Barbara (Simpson) Ferris in Hibbing. Tom attended the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, graduating from the Class of 1968. He continued his education at Mesabi Junior College and then Bemidji State University where he studied Physical Education and Recreation. Tom was united in marriage to Carol Hodnik on Aug. 5, 1972. In 1973, he was employed by Erie Mining Company. In 1983, he was hired by the City of Hoyt Lakes as the Arena Manager and Recreation Director.
Tom was a member of the Hoyt Lakes Fire and Ambulance, having served as the Chief and the Queen of Peace Catholic Church where he volunteered as an usher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and reading. Tom took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol; daughter, Allyson (Tony) Ponto of Hoyt Lakes; son, Adam Ferris of Aurora; six grandchildren: Greyson Ferris and Brooklyn, Olivia, Anna, Morgan, and Carolyn Ponto; siblings: Steven Ferris, Darcie (Carol Daigle) Ferris, and Glenn (Libby) Ferris; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hodnik; and a brother-in-law, Alan (Erika) Hodnik.
He was preceded by a brother-in-law, Jack Hodnik; and his parents.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes.
Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Columbarium. Per the CDC COVID-19 recommendations, social distancing and wearing masks will be observed and no lunch will be served.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
