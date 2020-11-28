Stanley Ray Koskela, 67, of Hibbing and formerly of Cherry, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1953, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Harold and Ida (Wiinanen) Koskela. He was a graduate of Cherry High School, and attended Mesabi Community College. Stanley was united in marriage to Cheryl Olson on Sept. 2, 2000, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Stan worked as a mechanic at U-Tac in Forbes and Eveleth. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Stan was known for his kindness and helpfulness to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing music, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, playing cards and board games, and riding his motorcycle.
Stan is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Michael Koskela of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Clayton (Misty) Koskela of Side Lake, Minn., Ryan (Jessica) Koskela of Hibbing, Kevin (Kirsten) Koskela of Cloquet, Minn., Becky (Chad) Greenly of Cherry, LeAnn (Lee) Adkisson of Cherry, Leigh John Martinson of Wilmington, Mass., Elissa (Justin) Schley of Mora, Minn., and Brent (Andrea) Martinson of Eagan, Minn.; siblings, Harold (Kristin) Koskela, Richard (Dorothy) Koskela, and Karen (Rick) Priem; father-in-law, Owen Olson; 29 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Donna Olson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will continue from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Open Door Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed on the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Facebook Page for those who would like to participate from a distance. For those in attendance, please be mindful of the COVID restrictions.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.