Stanley Keller "Kelly" Miller, 52 of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Stanley was born on April 1, 1969, to Robert Miller Sr. and Bannie (Ashmore) Miller. He graduated in 1987 from Klein High School in Spring, Texas. He was united in marriage to Michelle Marie Cave (formerly Deborah) on June 10, 1989.
His greatest joys in life came from spending time with family. He absolutely loved to cook and share all of his spicy Louisiana recipes. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, barbecuing, and watching football. Kel was well known as a fierce Saint's fan.
Kelly was an all around prankster to all of his caregivers. Charismatic and sarcastic, he knew just how to make people laugh and smile with a very positive life attitude.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle, of 32 years; brother, Robert Miller Jr. (Joanie) of Hibbing; niece, Kimberly Miller (Parker) of Eveleth; grandnephew, Joseph; nephew, Bobby Miller of Grand Rapids; in-laws, Terence (Sheila) Cave of Gilbert; numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends; and his favorite cat Breeze.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, William; his parents, Robert Miller Sr. and Bannie Miller; and an infant child.
A funeral service will be held at 1st Baptist Church in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. with Pastor John presiding. Condolences may be sent in care of Deborah Miller at their residence or to the church.
