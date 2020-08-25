Stanley J. Hill

Stanley J. Hill, 78, died peacefully in his home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

He was born to Stanley and Delores Hill in Chisholm, Minn., on May 21, 1942.

He is survived by wife, Pauline Hill; sister, Charmis Sarich; son, Stanley Hill; daughter, Colleen (Tim) Malmgren; four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

After raising his family in Hibbing, Minn., he and his wife moved to Sheridan, Wyo., in 1984. Stanley had a passion for hunting and competition benchrest shooting. He won many trophies and awards, including the title of National Champion in 1992.

A private service will be held for the family in the coming weeks.

