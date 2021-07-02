Stan Bezek died Dec. 10, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.
The Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia, with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant.
Visitation starts at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass. A lunch will follow in the Holy Spirit Social Hall.
Interment will take place in the Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.