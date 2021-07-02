Stan Bezek died Dec. 10, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.

The Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Virginia, with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant.

Visitation starts at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass. A lunch will follow in the Holy Spirit Social Hall.

Interment will take place in the Biwabik Lakeside Cemetery.

Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

