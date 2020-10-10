Stanley D. Kahtava, 68, of Makinen died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Virginia, Minn.
Stanley was born on Oct. 30, 1951, to Willard and Alice (Mattson) Kahtava. Stanley graduated from Cotton High School and then attended the Eveleth Vo-Tech for auto mechanics. Stanley worked for LTV Steel for 30 years until they closed.
Stanley is survived by his brother, Roger (Sue) Kahtava of Virginia; sisters: Susan Haeror of Gilbert, Judy Kvitek of Gilbert, and Barb (Phil Erickson) Kahtava of Iron; one uncle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles.
No service will be held per Stanley's wishes.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.