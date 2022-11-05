Stanley Bronczyk
Stanley Bronczyk, 76 years old, of Anchorage, AK passed away on October 24, 2022. After surviving multiple heart surgeries and complications, his heart was ready to be with the Lord.
Stan was born April 4, 1946 to Stanley and Rosella Bronczyk in Bemidji, Minn. He was the eldest of five children. After Stan graduated from Biwabik High School in 1964, he went on to study Forest Management at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. The day after graduation, Stan was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. He was stationed in Texas, Florida, and South Korea. After finishing his time in the army, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz. to start his 35+ year career with the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management. After temporarily relocating to Reno, Nev., he settled in Anchorage, Alaska, and had a variety of positions, including being a branch chief with the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the
Alaskan Statehood Act. Stan met his wife Karen at First Covenant Church. They both participated in a young adult Bible study and 18 months later they were married on April 5, 1980. They went on to have three children. Stan loved to hunt, tell corny jokes, and completed many home projects. He also enjoyed trips to Hawaii with Karen and spent many summers trimming Christmas trees in Minnesota. Stan is survived by his wife, Karen, and their three children, Loren (Rebecca) Bronczyk); Heidi (Eric) Krumland; and Erik (Abigail) Bronczyk, and only grandchild Declan Bronczyk (Loren). He is also survived by his mother Rosella Bronczyk formerly of Lakeland and now in Aitkin, MN, sisters Rosanna Bronczyk of Moose Lake, MN, Jeanette (Jim) Pitt of Aitkin, MN, and Marilee (Tom) Kenow of Baxter, MN, and sister-in-laws Janice Means and Phyllis (Richard) Rogers of Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his father Stanley, brother Larry, parents-in-law Keith & Gladys Gerdin and brother-in-law Gary Means.
