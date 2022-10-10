Stacy M. Asmund Oct 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy M. Asmund, age 55, of Shakopee, Minn., formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home in Shakopee.She was born on Aug. 24, 1967. Stacy looked forward to work, staff, and friends at New Options, where she had worked for 25 years.She had a full life, surrounded by family and friends whom she loved, especially her sister, Cherie's six grandkids.Stacy greeted everyone with a huge smile, and a bold wave - or hug if she could get away with it. She loved to visit family, color, eat cake, and drink white cans of "diet coke."She is survived by her loving brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.Stacy was called home to our Lord Oct. 6, 2022, and lovingly welcomed in death by her mother, Harriet; father, Marvin; sister, Pat; and brother- in-law, Stan.Celebration of life pending.Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Asmund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stacy M. Asmund Chemistry Gastronomy Shakopee Stan Marvin Pat Harriet Minn. Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Dedicated to the ones we love Daniel ‘Dan’ David Rutchasky Jack Lee Butalla Randy David Fontaine Keetac turning into a valued jewel Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.