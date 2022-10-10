Stacy M. Asmund

Stacy M. Asmund, age 55, of Shakopee, Minn., formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home in Shakopee.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1967. Stacy looked forward to work, staff, and friends at New Options, where she had worked for 25 years.

