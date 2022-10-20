Sophie E. Downing

Ms. Sophie Edith Downing, 103 years old, departed this earth on September 26, 2022, in Greenville, Texas.
She was born Sophie Edith Kerzinski in Virginia, Minn., on Sept. 22, 1919, to Vincent and Aleksandra Kerzinski.
Ms. Downing is survived by daughter, Paulette Alice Puttonen and her husband Allan Puttonen of Lone Oak, Texas; son, James Edward Downing and his wife Kathleen Downing of Britt, Minn.; son, Thomas Robert Downing and his wife Barbara Downing of St. Cloud, Minn. Ms. Downing’s surviving grandchildren include Gary Downing (Jill), James Downing (Mary), Mark Downing (Jennifer), Nathan Downing (Allison), Scott Downing (Marga Rita), Melissa Howell (Brian), Kristina Jones (Ted), Lara McDowell (Josh), Jon Puttonen (Lisa), Michael Puttonen (Fran), and Paul Puttonen (Sonia).
Ms. Downing was preceded in death by her husband James Leroy Downing, parents Vincent and Aleksandra Kerzinski, brothers Walter, Edward and Stanley Kerzinski; father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Florence Downing, brother-in-law Robert Downing, and sister-in-law Ena Downing Lundberg.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Downing was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Emory, Texas, on October 3. Burial will take place on October 22 at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, MN.
