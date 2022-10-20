Sophie E. Downing

Ms. Sophie Edith Downing, 103 years old, departed this earth on September 26, 2022, in Greenville, Texas.

She was born Sophie Edith Kerzinski in Virginia, Minn., on Sept. 22, 1919, to Vincent and Aleksandra Kerzinski.

To plant a tree in memory of Sophie Downing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries