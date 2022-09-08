Simon Olaf “Si” Jensrud, age 89, of Midway, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Essentia Health – Virginia.
He was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Crookston, Minn., the son of Simon and Minnie (Cook) Jensrud, Sr. Simon was the youngest of 8 children and grew up in Hibbing. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and served aboard the USS Lucid. He was a proud Navy veteran; and was fortunate to see the Lucid being restored in the last few years. He met the love of his life: Catherine Ann Drieman “Kay” in 1952 and they were married on April 24, 1953, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Simon was employed by Eveleth Taconite beginning in 1965 and retiring in 1988. He worked as a service truck driver and later a foreman. Simon kept lively by working as a security guard at the Virginia Hospital and the Thunderbird Mall. He later did Handyman’s work for many folks in Virginia. Si was a member of the Virginia Men’s Bowling League, the Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post in Virginia, and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church NKA Rockwell Church. He enjoyed wood carving, playing cards, fishing, and was honored to be selected to participate in an Honor Flight. In recent years, Si loved to be a winter Texan with Kay. They enjoyed spending time in their trailer in Magic Valley Park and visiting daughter Julie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by all.
Simon is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kay Jensrud; was a proud father of Qetler Jensrud of Akron, Ohio, Scott (Marife) Jensrud of Virginia, and Julie (George) Hopper-Norvell of Tomball, Texas; he was a precious grandpa to: Allen Jensrud, Tyle Jensrud, Amber (Eric) Shaw, Hannah (Dave) Jensrud-Fritz, Amy Jensrud, Jacob Jensrud, Eric Hopper, Evan (Kourtni) Hopper, and Elissa Hopper; great-grandchildren: Camron, Landon, Lydia, Blaklee, Skylar, Kinsley, and Hayden; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Jensrud; and seven siblings.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Rockwell Church in Midway. Pastor Chris Tien will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to: The USS Lucid Restoration Project, c/o Stockton Maritime Museum, 4290 Cherokee Road, Stockton, CA 95215.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
