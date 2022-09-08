Simon Olaf ‘Si’ Jensrud

Simon Olaf “Si” Jensrud, age 89, of Midway, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Essentia Health – Virginia.

He was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Crookston, Minn., the son of Simon and Minnie (Cook) Jensrud, Sr. Simon was the youngest of 8 children and grew up in Hibbing. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and served aboard the USS Lucid. He was a proud Navy veteran; and was fortunate to see the Lucid being restored in the last few years. He met the love of his life: Catherine Ann Drieman “Kay” in 1952 and they were married on April 24, 1953, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Simon was employed by Eveleth Taconite beginning in 1965 and retiring in 1988. He worked as a service truck driver and later a foreman. Simon kept lively by working as a security guard at the Virginia Hospital and the Thunderbird Mall. He later did Handyman’s work for many folks in Virginia. Si was a member of the Virginia Men’s Bowling League, the Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post in Virginia, and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church NKA Rockwell Church. He enjoyed wood carving, playing cards, fishing, and was honored to be selected to participate in an Honor Flight. In recent years, Si loved to be a winter Texan with Kay. They enjoyed spending time in their trailer in Magic Valley Park and visiting daughter Julie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by all.

Service information

Sep 12
Gathering of Family and Friends
Monday, September 12, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church NKA Rockwell Church
93 Midway Drive
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Sep 12
Celebration of Life
Monday, September 12, 2022
2:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church NKA Rockwell Church
93 Midway Drive
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

