Sicilia Pascha Brown

We held Sicilia in our arms as she entered this world on Aug. 14, 2021, at 8:02 p.m., and as she took her last breath 8 hours later on Aug. 15, 2021. Together we loved her for her entire life, she will be cherished with us each day and for all eternity. How can life be so beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time?
Sicilia was met by her loving family; her mother Marlo Leoni Brown, father Steven Brown, big sister Mia, and big brother Sebastian. Her entrance into this world was grand and unforgettable.
While driving to the hospital, Marlo delivered Sicilia in the car. At the hospital more friends showed up; everyone had a chance to hold and love on the baby. Sicilia's cries were so cute, her little button nose, her eyes staring at us with love. We FaceTimed our parents to meet the baby because they lived so far away. We just loved on her; prayed, laughed, sang, and cried. Together we all held our baby close. Mia and Sebastian are such great siblings, they showed a lot of love and empathy.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, our baby started having more respiratory issues because of a rare Chromosome Disorder 7P Duplication and she started to fade away. Marlo, Steven, Mia, Sebastian, and Sicilia all cuddled on the hospital bed and shortly thereafter, she took her last breath at 4:26 a.m. when Jesus called her home. Sicilia was surrounded by friends and loved ones; she was truly loved. In the morning more friends and family members came, we had another blessing and baptism. Everyone went around the room and was able to share a tribute to Baby Sicilia. We know she is in spirit with God and is now a little Guardian Angel.
Please join us to celebrate Baby Sicilia on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd., Minneapolis. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., with service beginning at 3 p.m.
Following the service there will be food and fellowship at Carbone’s Pizza, 4705 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Baby Sicilia will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave S, Mendota Heights, on Monday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. Please meet us just inside the front gate if you wish to join us for her committal service.
Please wear white and pink to the services.
Flowers are really nice, but please consider, in lieu;
Donating a picture book or maybe two.
In honor of sweet Baby Sicilia, her story will live eternally within the pages of these books;
And within our hearts, we will think of her every time we look.
Funeral services are with Sunset Kapala-Glodek Funeral Home. www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
