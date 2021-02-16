Shona S. Wohlsdorf, 42, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Shona was born on April 23, 1978. Her parents were Edward and Suellen Ritchie. Growing up, she lived on a small hobby farm in Goodland, Minn. She went to school at Nashwauk-Keewatin from kindergarten through graduation in 1997. Shona met her husband Keith Wohlsdorf while she was in high school. Just after graduation, they got married on Oct.11, 1997. They started their life together in Grand Rapids, Minn. Shona and Keith welcomed their first child, Myles, in June of 1998. They relocated to Duluth in 2000 where their second child, Tanna, was born.
Shona was kind, unselfish, a giver, considerate, helpful, a great listener, loving, compassionate, a thoughtful wife, motivational, enthusiastic, cuddlesome, affectionate, supportive, forgiving, and fair. She was a great best friend, a caregiver to her parents, a supportive wife, and superb mother.
Shona is survived her husband, Keith Wohlsdorf; her two children, Myles and Tanna Wohlsdorf; granddaughter, Gracilyn Wohlsdorf; sister in life, Kair (William) Wilburn; nieces and nephews: Gabriela, Alex, Billy, Austin, Careese, Hunter and Lukas; her aunt and uncle, Pam and Dennis Plummer; and her mother-in-law, Inga Wohlsdorf.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Suellen Ritchie; her father-in-law, Richard Wohlsdorf; her grandparents, Norman and Norma Schjenken, Edward Ritchie and Elonor Beese; her great-grandparent, Viola Setterholm.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life in the summer of 2021. (Date and location will follow).
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
