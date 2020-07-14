Shirley Thiel, 76 of Gilbert, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Shirley is survived by children: Randy (Erica) Thiel, Jeff (Jennifer) Thiel, and Traci (Ryan) Knutson; grandchildren: Molly, Jeffery, Kaylee and Braydon; siblings: John (Joan) Jones, Mary Skerjance, Carol (Dave) Orehek, and Michael Jones.

She was preceded in death by husband, James Thiel; and son, Michael Thiel.

