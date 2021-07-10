Shirley (Petersen) Chipman, a Parkville native, a caring wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend, passed away in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 30, 2020, at age 72.
Shirley was born May 17, 1948, at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth to Carl and Agnes Petersen. Brothers, Norville and Martin Petersen have preceded her in death. Brother, Dennis Petersen, with wife Roxann, currently run Petersen Well Drilling which was started by Carl Petersen when Shirley and her brothers were growing up in Parkville. She graduated from Mt. Iron High School and went on to the Minneapolis School of Business.
After marrying Conrad Chipman, Shirley and family moved to Southern California and ultimately to Phoenix, Ariz. Shirley worked for the Adventist church for over 20 years and loved her job as Communication Secretary where she wrote articles both for newsletters and magazines.
Shirley loved to spend time in the kitchen and create new and delicious meals to share with her family. Having her children and grandchildren nearby was a great source of happiness. She loved telling stories of growing up on the Iron Range and life in Minnesota. She had a great love and knowledge of her family genealogy and was always overjoyed to learn more about her ancestors. Shirley was the one that you would turn to with all of your genealogy questions.
Shirley leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. She is greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 45 years, Conrad; daughter, Laurie, daughter, Mindy and Nathan and kids, Madysen, Ian, and Katie; daughter, Anna and Bryce and kids, Myles and Violet.
The family will be celebrating Shirley’s life from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Elim Lutheran Church, 2077 Co Rd 6, Barnum, MN 55707.
