Shirley Marie Valentini, aged 69, residing in Glendale, Arizona passed away on December 27, 2022.
Shirley, born on October 13, 1953, grew up in Chisholm, Minnesota.
After studying nursing at Eveleth Area Vocational-Technical Institute, she moved to Phoenix to attend Phoenix College and received her LPN in 1983. She worked as an emergency room nurse in hospitals in Phoenix. After retirement, she continued to work as an LPN for senior healthcare companies.
She lived a full life with taking care of and rescuing cats being the focus of her life. She was also an advocate of better healthcare for people who have diabetes.
She is survived by Sharon Garnes and her family, who were her chosen family. She is survived by her four cats, Tina, Tamara, Rags and Midnight. She is survived by her brother, Gary Valentini and by her cousins Joe Valentine, Joe LeBeau, Roy Valentini, James Valentine, Richard Valentine, Susan Valentine, Ed Valentini, Patrick Valentini, Phillip Valentine and Connie Valentine, and the extended families.
She was predeceased by her father, Marbello Valentini (1987), and her mother Millie Valentini (2009).
To honor Shirley’s memory, we are holding a luncheon for the celebration of their life on March 12, 2023 at 1:00pmMST, at Old Spaghetti Factory at 1418 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004, 602-257-0380 . We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her life. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Shirley, we invite you to consider 4Paws Rescue, Inc, 10807 N 96th Ave #1, Peoria, AZ 85345, (623) 773-2246. They have taken in her four cats and will care for them for their lifetimes.
Cremation was done by Meldrum Mortuary—Phoenix, AZ 480-834-9255
