Shirley Marie Bodovinitz, 82, of Hoyt Lakes, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1938, to John and Jennie (Maki) Wainio in Cherry, Minn. She grew up and attended school in Eveleth, graduating from the Eveleth High School, Class of 1956. She then attended beauty school in Virginia and worked as a beautician for a few years. On Sept. 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to David Bodovinitz. Shirley was employed by LTV Steel until her retirement after fifteen years of service. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Eveleth and Hoyt Lakes. Shirley loved watching her grandchildren participate in sports and she was an avid MN Twins fan. She also enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, trips to the casino, and spending time at the deer shack in Brimson. She and David also enjoyed wintering in Branson, Mo. Shirley was a dog lover and had many dogs over the course of her life that she loved dearly.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, David; two sons, Jon (Carole) Bodovinitz of Duluth and Dave (Kerry Schad) Bodovinitz of Stewartville, Minn.; and a daughter, Lynn Shonka of Auburn, Ind.; grandchildren: Amy (Jon) Engel, Matt Bodovinitz, Steven (Liza Anderson) Bodovinitz, Nina (Ben) Bodovinitz, Amanda (Spenser McGhee) Shonka, and Emily (Beau) Timberlin; great-grandchildren: Wesley, Connor, Levi, and baby boy due in June; a sister, Mavis Hansen; brothers: Jim (Pat) Wainio and Jack (Mary) Markasich; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Oliver (Grace) Wainio; a sister, Phyllis (Bob) Varani; stepfather, Jack Markasich; and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held this summer at a later date.
Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
