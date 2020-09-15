Shirley Mae McCarty, 84, lifelong resident of Virginia, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Duluth the daughter of Warren and Hazel (Sloman) Bement. She was a graduate of Virginia High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Robert McCarty on Dec. 3, 1960, in Virginia.
Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide and then as a ward secretary for the Virginia Hospital – retiring in 1997. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, the Wednesday Lunch Bunch, and the YMCA. She enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, swimming, and most importantly time spent with family.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Alan (Janine) McCarty of Virginia; daughter, Jean (Kevin) Jalonen of Virginia; grandchildren: Patricia McCarty Jalonen, Katie (Daniel) Kimmes, Justin (Stephanie) Jalonen, and Logan McCarty Jalonen; great-grandchildren: Landin, Lorna, Laekin, Ian, Owen, Ayla, Easton, Finn, and Olivia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Glen; parents; sisters, Lois and Vernice; and brother, Horace.
A private celebration of Shirley’s life and inurnment will be at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
