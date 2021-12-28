Shirley M. Fink, 84 of Chisholm died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Cook, Minn., to Frank and Anna (Udovich) Starich. Shirley grew up in Greaney, attended Orr grade school and moved to Chisholm with her family in 1952. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1955.
She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Fink on July 18, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Shirley was a homemaker, had worked at the Chisholm Garment Factory and was a cook and paraprofessional for the Chisholm School District for many years and was very active with the Chisholm Blue Line Club.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning. Shirley especially loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Susan) and Terrance all of Chisholm, Timothy (Jane) of Rochester; grandchildren: Ryan (Ashley), Kyla (Nick), Elizabeth, Natalie, Joel and Andrew; a brother, Edward Starich of Hibbing; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph on Sept. 4, 2021, and her parents.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Celebrant will be Fr. Paul Strommer. Burial will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home, Chisholm. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
