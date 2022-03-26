Shirley Jeanne Rehwinkle Collins
August 10, 1929 — March 25, 2022
Shirley Jeanne Rehwinkle Collins, 92, of Aurora, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, while at the Northern Pines Care Center. Shirley was born on Aug. 10, 1929, in Postville, Iowa, to parents Arthur H. and Myrtle L. Rehwinkle.
The family moved to Rochester, Minn., where Shirley grew up, attending Rochester High School. In Rochester Shirley met her future husband, Russell C. Collins, who was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. Shirley and Russell married on Feb. 3, 1946, and lived for a time in Northern Michigan, where Russell had been born, and where he worked in the iron ore mines.
In 1957 the family moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where Russell worked as a welder at Erie Mining Company. Eight years later they moved to Aurora, where they continued to raise their five children: Sandra, Susan, Steven, Scott, and Sara. Russell passed away of ill health in 1986.
Shirley enjoyed being a homemaker and excelled at cooking, baking, and cleaning. She made birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her long career of over thirty years as a nurses’ aide at the White Community Hospital. She leaves a legacy of hard work, dependability, and loving kindness to all those she provided care for, and to those she worked alongside of.
Shirley had many interests and thrived on being busy. She enjoyed attending the Baptist Church in Aurora for many years, and helped in the kitchen or wherever needed, as long as her health allowed. Her many talents included knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, crafting, and refinishing furniture. She loved helping her children with their home projects. The results of her handiwork - sweaters, scarves, mittens, afghans, quilts, clothing, and much more- were lovingly given to her children , grandchildren, and family. Her family meant everything to her. Shirley enjoyed a long life with good health, a large family, and many friends. She gave the credit to God for all of these blessings.
Shirley is survived by her children: Sandra Collins and Susan Colvin of Virginia, Minn., Steven (Shelley) Collins of Oakdale, Minn., Scott (Shari) Collins of Aurora, Minn., and Sara Collins of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren: Tyler Collins, Parker (Jennifer) Colvin, Patrick Colvin, Christopher, Rachel, and Lauren Collins, and Andrew and Aaron Collins; great grandchildren, Natasha Radke, Chase, Norah, Colby, and Macey Colvin; brother, Daniel Anderson; sister in law, Beatrice Collins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Russell; her parents; brother, Robert Rehwinkle; sister, Frances Stensrud; and son in law, Robert Colvin.
Funeral service is Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, Aurora, with visitation one hour prior. Interment immediately following the service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.