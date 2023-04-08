Shirley Jeanne Henderson
Shirley Jeanne Henderson, age 98, of Biwabik, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
She was born on March 11, 1925, to Walter and Sophia (Juusola) Ostby in Biwabik. She graduated from Biwabik High School in 1942. After living and working in Chicago with her cousin Joyce Lundeen for a short time, she returned to Biwabik and worked at the Bray Hospital. She married Ted Henderson in 1948 and raised six children. Shirley worked for several years in Virginia at Herberger’s and Ketola’s. She was the oldest living member of the UCC Church of Biwabik, a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and happily volunteered all her life for community, church and organizational events and activities.
Shirley’s family, church, and community were always her passion and priority. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; was an amazing baker well known for her rye bread, Finnish biscuit and cinnamon rolls; enjoyed her iris plants and tended to them lovingly each summer. She is remembered for her thoughtfulness and always taking the time to send a hand written note.
As was her social and kind nature, Shirley assimilated into her Northern Pines home easily participating in activities, welcoming new residents, and encouraging a sense of community. Staff and residents expressed great sadness at how they will miss her. Special acknowledgements to her table mates Helen, Joan, Marge and her many NP friends.
Survivors include her children: Marsha Henderson of Elk River, Stephen (Darlene) Henderson of Prineville, OR, Sally Henderson of Biwabik and Nancy (Mike) Henderson-Korpi of Cotton; daughter-in-law, Becky; grandchildren: Lara, Kyle, Christian, John, Anmarie, Carly, Jason, Megan, William, Jessica and Seth; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many treasured friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Ted” Henderson; sons, Richard and Thomas; siblings Bob, George, Charlotte, and her parents.
The family invites you to join in the memorial service that will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Immediately following the service, please join us in celebrating Shirley at the Park Pavilion with a buffet dinner, refreshments, and fellowship.
Inurnment will be at the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.